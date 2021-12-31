Studio City nonprofit in need of foster parents, forever families for rescue pups

article

Dozens of puppies were rescued from an abandoned home in Bakersfield. All thanks to Wagmor pets, a nonprofit organization in Studio City.

Right now, the dogs are being fed and groomed until they can be fostered or adopted by a forever home.

Since the pandemic, Wagmor Pets has adopted more than 4,500 dogs.

Founder Melissa Bacelar says they rescued 32 dogs from the back of the abandoned home in Bakersfield. There are about 15 more they are trying to catch.

"While we were on our way to get them, we got a second call about these black labs. Someone dumped two separate litters in an orchard on Kimberlina Road and the puppies were getting hit by cars. One of them has a broken leg," Bacelar said.

Those interested in fostering or considering adoption can click here for more information.

