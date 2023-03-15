LAFD: Multiple students sickened after taking marijuana gummies on campus of Sun Valley school

article

At least eight students were evaluated by paramedics after falling sick after taking chewable marijuana gummies at school, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Paramedics responded to Sun Valley Magnet School on Bakman Avenue around 1:18 p.m.

According to the fire department, eight students, ranging in age from 12 to 16, came forward and were evaluated after suddenly falling sick. The fire department says they ingested marijuana gummies.

Images from SkyFOX showed multiple ambulances at school with crews taking students away in gurneys. Five patients were transported to the hospital. Three were released at the scene to their parents.

"Though all eight patients were discovered upon the campus of Sun Valley Magnet School, a confirmation of how each may be affiliated with the campus remains a matter for LAUSD officials," the fire department said in a statement.