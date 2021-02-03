Struggling animal shelters receive help from national ‘Feed the Hungry’ campaign

As the COVID-19 pandemic approaches the one-year mark, many local animal shelters are facing unprecedented budget cuts and financial strain.

"These shelters are facing incredible financial stress. They haven’t been able to have fundraisers or reach out through community events because we’ve been in lockdown. And actually, we’re seeing the number of animals go up," said Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane.

The national non-profit launched an emergency "Feed the Hungry" fund to support shelters and homeless pets in desperate need due to COVID-19. The campaign has helped feed over 650,000 hungry animals in 35 states including local animals at Home Dog LA and the Stray Cat Alliance.

When someone is rushed to the hospital or passes due to COVID-19, in many cases, pets can be left without a home. As a result, animals that are picked up by shelters are lacking resources.

"We know they need resources and they are struggling that's why we created the Feed the Hungry COVID-19 fund. This is providing an emergency first response to the crisis animal shelters are dealing with," said Ganzert.

Advertisement

To support the "Feed the Hungry" campaign you can visit AmericanHumane.org.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.