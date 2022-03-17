Strip mall fire erupts in Downey

Firefighters were working to knock down a fire that broke out at a strip mall in Downey on Thursday morning.

The fire erupted in the 8200 block of Firestone Boulevard around 6 a.m.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed active flames and a partial roof collapse of the 20/20 Draft House.

Firefighters were working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby businesses, including another bar and a CrossFit gym.

Los Angeles County and Downey City firefighters were at the scene.

A Downey firefighter was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.