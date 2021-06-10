Street vendor attacked, robbed by 4 women in Lynwood

A search is underway for the suspects who attacked and robbed a street vendor in Lynwood.

Marilaura Lopez has worked in Lynwood for more than 10 years. On Sunday evening, she was working in the area of Oakwood Ave. and State St. when four women viciously attacked and robbed her.

Lopez said it appeared as if they were going to buy something but then two women grabbed her and hit her on the head repeatedly. They also took a bag Lopez secured around her waist that contained her earnings.

Lopez said the women laughed through the entire incident.

The women fled the scene in a gold sedan that was being driven by a man. The suspects got away with roughly $200.

Following the attack, Lopez took a photo of the sedan, which had no license plates. Surveillance video from the area showed the sedan driving back and forth on Oakwood just before the attack.

Lopez was hospitalized Sunday night for injuries she sustained during the attack.

Mastering Hope, a Lynwood community group, is organizing a street fundraiser to help Lopez and her family. It will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 13 at 3127 Oakwood Ave.

