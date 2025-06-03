Woman does donuts on LA road with kids inside; Witnesses confront driver, pull children out of SUV

The Brief Participants at a street takeover stopped a driver doing doughnuts in an SUV with children inside. The children were removed from the vehicle and handed over to relatives.



Participants at a street takeover Sunday night stopped one driver when they realized she was doing doughnuts in a black SUV with small children in the vehicle.

You can see people removing two young kids from the car, which, according to those there, were handed over to relatives.

Those sharing the video and talking to us did not want to appear on camera or be identified but said that, as much as the takeovers may be illegal and have a bad reputation, they don't want to see anyone hurt, especially children.

We tried to reach out to the woman driving, but she did not answer her door. There is no indication the woman was arrested.

LAPD issued the following statement in the wake of the videos of the street takeover:

"A radio call was generated at that location for a street takeover. Comment of the call stated up to 50 vehicles blocking intersection. As officers arrived, the crowd dispersed. There were no arrests."