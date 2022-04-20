Street takeover with more than 100 people reported in San Bernardino

At least one person was arrested after another street takeover in San Bernardino.

More than 100 people gathered to do stunts on Kendall Drive and 40th Street Tuesday night, police said.

San Bernardino police and California Highway Patrol responded to the area and chased one street racer who apparently crashed when his engine blew out, police said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

There's no information on how many other street racers or spectators were arrested.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.