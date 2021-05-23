Street racing suspected in deadly 8-car crash in Reseda

A speeding driver on a Reseda street died in a violent crash Sunday night that left several vehicles mangled and sent two others to hospitals, authorities said.

The multi-vehicle crash happened near 7636 N. Corbin Ave around 8:06 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A vehicle driven by a 25- to 30-year-old man was northbound on Corbin at a high rate of speed when it crossed over the double yellow lines and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle, according to Officer F. Gonzalez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The speeding vehicle then struck a parked car, another southbound vehicle and five more parked vehicles, Gonzalez said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Two people were taken to hospitals with injuries not believed life-threatening, he said.

One seriously injured patient was trapped inside wreckage before being taken to a hospital by paramedics, Stewart said. Three others were evaluated at the scene.

A witness told FOX 11 that two racing vehicles had caused the wreckage. The Los Angeles Police Department said the cars were racing northbound on Corbin Ave.

Video from the scene showed a pickup surrounded by at least three mangled cars and another pickup on two wheels, backed onto a street pole.

No other information was immediately available.

CNS contributed to this report.