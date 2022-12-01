'Stranger Things: The Experience' arrives in Los Angeles County

Fans of the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things" can run up the hill and get a taste of Hawkins for a groundbreaking multimedia experience in Montebello.

Fanny packs, shoulder pads, and graphic tees are welcome as fans are encouraged to embrace the 1980s in the show's spirit.

"Stranger Things: The Experience" is an immersive exhibit that will give fans an opportunity to be transported to the darker side of Hawkins like Eleven, Nancy, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Max, Will, and more. The exhibit is co-produced by Netflix and Fever.

Fans will enter the Upside Down through Hawkins Plaza. Fans will then enter the Rainbow Room where they can discover their superpowers. The experience also features the Mix-Tape room, a retail hub where fans can dine, drink cocktails and mocktails named after some of the show's characters, shop, and play popular games from the ‘80s including an arcade.

Tickets are limited and start at $49 per person. The exhibit runs through February 2023 and is open Wednesday-Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Parking is available at the venue located at 1345 Montebello Boulevard.

Click here for more information.

