Storm Watch: Rail, hail hit parts of SoCal

A storm system dumped rain and hail on parts of Orange County and the Inland Empire on Friday.

Forecasters warned residents about potentially "torrential" downpours before the system dissipates.

The National Weather Service reported strong thunderstorms occurring mid-afternoon Friday near Mission Viejo and heading west. Forecasters warned that the storm system included winds of 30 mph and half-inch hail.

Storms were likely to impact the area through at least 6 p.m., affecting areas including Anaheim, Santa Ana, Garden Grove, Orange, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and Huntington Beach, according to the NWS.

Severe showers and thunderstorms also hit parts of San Diego and San Bernardino counties.

"Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding," forecasters said. "Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle."

