'Stop Asian Hate' rallies set for Koreatown, city hall, West Hollywood

Multiple 'Stop Asian Hate' rallies are scheduled for Saturday in Los Angeles and Orange counties in response to rising violence against the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

A solidarity march is set to begin at 11 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Berendo Street in Koreatown, proceed west on Olympic Boulevard to Normandie Avenue where what organizers are billing as a "free speech rally'' will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Scheduled participants include Rep. Judy Chu, D-Monterey Park, the chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, Los Angeles City Councilmen Mark Ridley-Thomas, John Lee and Mitch O'Farrell, CNN host Lisa Ling and actress Kelly Hu.

The march and rally are organized by the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles in partnership with 20 community-based organizations.

"Stop Anti-Asian Violence, Stop China-Bashing'' rallies are planned for noon at Los Angeles City Hall and the intersection of Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards in West Hollywood and 2:30 p.m. at Irvine City Hall.

The rallies are part of a "national day of action'' organized by the ANSWER Coalition, which bills itself as an anti-war and social justice coalition. ANSWER in an acronym for Act Now to Stop War and End Racism.

What organizers describe as "a community vigil and healing space to grieve and denounce violence against Asian Americans, misogyny, classism, racism and white supremacy'' will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Barnes Park in Monterrey Park.

The event is organized SGV Progressive Action, which bills itself as a "grassroots collective in the San Gabriel Valley acting in solidarity with

Black Lives Matter.''

