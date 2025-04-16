Stolen Giovanni Grancino violin worth $650,000 recovered by LAPD

A rare violin worth $650,000 is back with its rightful owner thanks to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

The 1694 Giovvani Grancino violin was stolen from a college student on April 2, according to police.

The suspect was caught, and the violin was recovered in good condition.

The LA County District Attorney has filed a felony grand theft charge against the suspect.

The violin has since been returned to the student.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the crime were not available.

The suspect's identity was not released.