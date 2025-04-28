Stolen car pursuit ends in crash in Compton; 3 arrested
LOS ANGELES - Three people are in custody after a stolen car pursuit ended in a crash with authorities.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the vehicle was reported stolen on Sunday.
Officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon and attempted to pull the driver over, but a pursuit ensued instead.
The pursuit ended around 3:30 p.m.near 108th and Compton.
Three suspects were arrested.
No injuries were reported.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.