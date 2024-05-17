State Department issues 'worldwide caution' alert for Americans overseas

Americans traveling abroad are being urged to exercise caution worldwide, the State Department said Friday.

The agency issued a security alert because of the "potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests."

"The Department of State is aware of the increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events and advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," the alert states.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com.