Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns Tuesday, August 24, earliest return ever

Fall is just around the corner, but Starbucks appears it is declaring the season's arrival on Tuesday.

Starbucks is bringing back the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte Tuesday, August 24, making it the earliest return of the PSL.

The 2021 return date comes one day earlier than last year's Aug. 25 arrival date.

For social media users and coffee lovers, the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte marks the unofficial start of fall. The drink, which consists of espesso, steamed milk and a "flavor combination" of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, has gained a cult-like following across the globe.

