Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
4
Red Flag Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
High Wind Watch
from THU 12:00 AM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Watch
from THU 1:00 AM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Starbucks offering free coffee for frontline workers in December

By Michael Bartiromo
Published 
FOX News
article

(Starbucks)

Starbucks is stepping up to once again offer free coffee to front-line workers amid the ongoing pandemic.

The coffee giant announced on Tuesday that it would be extending a new offer for the nation’s first responders and health care workers, granting them a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) at participating locations throughout the month of December.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” said Virginia Tenpenny, the vice president of Starbucks’ Global Social Impact initiative. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a warm cup of coffee.”

In order to redeem their cups, frontline workers merely need to show up and identify themselves as such (no ID required). Per Starbucks, those eligible for the promotion include doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists, dental hygienists, mental health workers, social workers, hospital staffers (janitors/housekeeping/security, etc.) and active-duty military members.

In addition to its offer of free coffee, Starbucks is also preparing 50,000 care packages and gift cards to be distributed to frontline workers via Operation Gratitude. The company also made a donation of $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to help provide remote mental health resources for essential workers who require them.

Starbucks had previously extended a similar offer of free coffee to frontline workers closer to the beginning of the pandemic, between March 25 through May 31. So far in 2020, the chain has given away more than 2 million cups of coffee and 300,000 care packages (coffee beans included) to essential workers.

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com