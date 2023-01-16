22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC

A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.

Gallardo was brought to the hospital where she later died. Two other people were treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries. No other information about the other two victims was released.

Edgar Navarrete, also 22, was taken into custody according to the OCSD. He was booked into the Orange County Jail. Deputies said they found what they believe to be a weapon used in the crime at the scene.

No other information was released. Deputies are still investigating. Anyone with information was asked to call the OCSD at 714-288-6740. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-855-TIP-OCCS (847-6227).