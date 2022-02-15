Stagecoach aligns with state, dropping mask, vaccine, testing requirements for outdoor festival

article

Stagecoach Music Festival on Tuesday announced that it will be dropping its masking, vaccination, and COVID-19 testing requirements in accordance with new state guidelines that take effect Wednesday ending the vaccination requirement and mask mandate for outdoor mega-events.

"As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines," festival officials announced on Twitter.

California will end its statewide indoor mask mandate on Feb. 15, the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week. State officials also announced that indoor "mega-events" with more than 1,000 people will have to require vaccinations or negative tests for those attending and those who are unvaccinated will be required to wear masks. For outdoor events with more than 10,000 people, there is no vaccination requirement, however, masks or negative tests were recommended.

Back in October, Goldenvoice, the company behind the SoCal music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach, reversed its decision to require proof of full vaccination for entry to its festivals, stating that festivalgoers would also be allowed to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as long as it's taken within 72 hours of the event. In August 2021, AEG Presents, the company that owns Coachella and Goldenvoice, said that they would be eliminating the negative COVID-19 test result option on Oct. 1, requiring all concertgoers and event staff to show proof of full vaccination.

Stagecoach's website notes that the decision to drop the requirements may change as determined by federal, state or local government agencies by the date of the event.

Stagecoach is scheduled to return to Indio, California on Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1, 2022. The festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club. This year's headliners include Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs.

