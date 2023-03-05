Stabbing suspect shot by Long Beach police

A stabbing suspect was shot by Long Beach Police Sunday night, according to the department.

The shooting happened after officers were called to the 5200 block of Atlantic Avenue around 6:50 p.m. for reports of a stabbing, according to the LBPD.

When officers got to the scene, they found a stabbing victim and a male suspect. That's when the shooting happened. One officer struck the alleged attacker.

Both the stabbing victim and the man alleged attacker were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Video from SkyFOX showed a large police presence in a parking lot on Atlantic Avenue, with multiple police tents erected.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Atlantic Avenue between E. 51st Street and E. 52nd Street was closed Sunday night while police investigated.