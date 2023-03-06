Stabbing suspect shot by Long Beach police officer

article

An investigation is underway after a stabbing suspect was shot by a Long Beach police officer over the weekend.

According to officials, the incident happened Sunday around 6:50 p.m. in the 5200 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Responding officers found the suspect stabbing the victim at the scene. Officials said the officers told the suspect to drop the knife, but he refused. That's when the suspect was shot.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

The stabbing victim was also taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

It's unclear at this time if the suspect and victim knew each other. The motive remains under investigation.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

Bodycamera video is being reviewed as the investigation continues, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Long Beach Police Homicide Detectives Donald Collier or Chasen Contreras at (562) 570-7244. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or text TIPLA plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.