Koreatown stabbing suspect escapes after standoff

By and Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 7:08AM
Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - A man accused of stabbing his roommate in the neck in Koreatown is on the run Thursday morning, according to police. 

SWAT and crisis negotiators had responded to a Koreatown apartment building complex in the area near 520 S. Hobart Boulevard where the stabbing suspect was allegedly barricaded inside.

Just before 7 a.m. authorities announced the suspect had somehow gotten away.

The suspect is accused of stabbing his roommate, according to police.

According to authorities, a confrontation between the suspect and the victim led to the stabbing.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.