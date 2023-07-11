Springs Fire: Portion of Highway 60 closed in Moreno Valley

article

Crews in Riverside County are working to put out a vegetation fire that's forced multiple road closures in the Moreno Valley area.

The Springs Fire broke out just after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to Cal Fire, South of Highway 60 and east of Gilman Springs Road.

The department reported that the flames quickly spread to burn about 30 acres of "light flashy fuels" and was spreading quickly. By 6 p.m. the department said the fire had grown to about 50 acres.

The firefight forced several road closures Tuesday evening. Both directions of Highway 60 were closed for several hours. All westbound lanes and one eastbound lane were reopened by 6 p.m. Gilman Springs Road was closed at Alessandro Boulevard.

No other information was immediately available.