Springs Fire: Crews battling brush fire in Angeles National Forest, burning at least 60 acres

Crews are still working to take down a brush fire in the Angeles National Forest on Tuesday.

Labeled as "Springs Fire," the brush fire has reportedly scorched at least 60 acres, according to the Angeles National Forest.

Officials believe winds of up to 30 mph are contributing to the spread of the fire.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and the US Forest Service are responding to Monday's brush fire.

Fire crews were first dispatched to the area of Big Pines Highway and Big Rock Creek Road at about 4:05 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Several Cal Fire tankers were called in to combat the blaze.

Some structures, including a fire training camp on Big Rock Road, were threatened by the fire, which was being pushed in an eastern direction, generally toward the San Bernardino County community of Wrightwood.

There are no immediate reports of any injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.

