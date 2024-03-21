Spring storm: Rain forecasted to move into SoCal

The start of spring will be a little wet… as rain is in the forecast for this weekend.

According to forecasters, clouds will increase Friday and a cold-front will move in on Saturday bringing scattered and light rain throughout parts of Southern California.

There is also a chance for a few thunderstorms area-wide. Rain totals will be around .25" to 1". Snow is expected to fall in the Sierra Neveda region as well as in the local mountains such as Big Bear and Mountain High.

Rain chances increase greatly on Sunday and into Monday morning. It then dries up, but not for long as widely scattered rain is also expected on Wednesday.

Temperatures Sunday and Monday are expected to be cool and windy with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs near average in the low 70s. Wednesday is partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 60s.

Long Beach, CA - March 15: A rainbow appears amid light rain as a boater takes a sunset cruise through Alamitos Bay Inlet in Long Beach Friday, March 15, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Expand

Spring officially arrived in the Northern Hemisphere on Tuesday, March 19.

While the rain in SoCal won't be too strong, forecasters can't say the same about other states, as heavy snow and severe rain is expected across the US this weekend.

The storm will move across the West with heavy snow falling across almost every major mountain range from California's Sierra Nevada to Colorado's Front Range.

At lower elevations, moderate rain will fall in the major cities along the Interstate 5 corridor, including Seattle, Portland in Oregon and Sacramento. Some flooding will be possible along the coastal sections of Northern California and Oregon as a weak atmospheric river sends increased moisture to these areas from Friday into Saturday.

The focus will then shift to the central U.S. due to the development of a strong surface low-pressure system east of the Rockies that is expected to track toward the Midwest by Monday morning.

