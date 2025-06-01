'Sports Science' host John Brenkus dies at 54

article

LOS ANGELES – John Brenkus, a TV producer who was known for hosting the show, Sports Science, has died at 54.

What we know:

An announcement was posted on Brenkus' social media page saying he had been battling depression. Brenkus died on Saturday, May 31, his account's statement read.

The backstory:

Sports Science ran for three seasons in the late 2000s: two with FOX Sports Networks and one with ESPN.

Sports Science featured professional athletes in its episodes to showcase how far these stars can test human limits. The program also occasionally pitted Brenkus himself to showcase what sets these athletes apart from regular fans.

Brenkus' show ended up getting nine Sports Emmy nominations, winning at least two, in the late 2010s.

Breankus also co-founded Base Productions and Brinx.TV, according to his social media account.