SpaceX gearing up for Starlink satellite launch on Sunday

Two rockets are set to go into space this weekend.

SpaceX plans to send up its 16th batch of Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Sunday evening.

The 60 satellites will bring the total number launched by SpaceX to almost a thousand in orbit. The purpose of the satellites is to provide high-speed broadband internet to rural areas.

Liftoff time is set for 9:56 p.m. EST.

RELATED: SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station

Then on Saturday, SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Advertisement

The liftoff was part of the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich mission. A satellite that will monitor the world's oceans was taken into orbit.

The rocket launched into space at 12:17 p.m. on Saturday.

RELATED: Pickup truck-sized asteroid came less than 250 miles from hitting Earth

The launches come just a week after SpaceX sent four astronauts to the International Space Station.

Watch the launch when it happens on FOX 35 News.