VIDEO: ‘Cosmic jellyfish’ lights up Southern California night sky

The Brief A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket created a glowing "jellyfish" effect in the sky after a satellite launch from California. The spectacle was visible across a large area, with sightings reported from Los Angeles to Phoenix. The phenomenon happens when a rocket's exhaust plume is illuminated by the sun just after sunset or before sunrise.



Did you see it?

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket created a stunning and rare "jellyfish" effect in the sky Sunday.

The phenomenon was visible across parts of the western U.S.from Los Angeles to Phoenix, as the rocket ascended through the upper atmosphere.

The backstory:

The spectacle followed a Starlink launch from Vandenberg Space Force Station near Lompoc.

The rocket lifted off at 11:04 p.m. EDT and carried 28 new Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.

The "jellyfish" effect occurs when the exhaust plume of a rocket expands as it ascends into the less dense upper atmosphere.

The clear skies over Vandenberg on Sunday provided ideal conditions for the phenomenon to emerge, despite the base's reputation for foggy weather.

By the numbers:

This was the 28th mission for this specific Falcon 9 first stage.

The rocket's first stage landed successfully on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" about 8.5 minutes after liftoff.

The launch also prompted seven different fireball reports to the American Meteor Society from spectators who were wondering if the streak was a comet.

Big picture view:

While not extremely rare, the jellyfish phenomenon most often happens during launches near dawn or dusk.

If you live within a few hundred miles of a launchpad, keeping an eye on the sky during these times might offer a similar view.