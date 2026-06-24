First look: Space Shuttle Endeavour in ready-to-launch position at California Science Center

This fall, space fans will get to see the Space Shuttle Endeavour like never before in its new permanent home at the California Science Center in the Exposition Park area.

What we know:

The new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center at the California Science Center officially opens on November 13.

Also, an introductory film includes footage from Endeavour's final launch before being retired in 2011.

"We felt from the beginning this is the most impressive way to see the space shuttle and it gives people views that almost no one ever got a chance to see," said Jeff Rudolph, President & CEO of the California Science Center.

What they're saying:

Since 2012, Los Angeles has been home to the Space Shuttle Endeavour. It has been on display horizontally at the California Science Center.

But the vision was always to have it on display upright.

"It's really exciting and everyone who sees it is in awe and that's really what we were trying to do was create that real sense of emotional high and inspire people to learn more," said Rudolph.

This is the only display of its kind and it can't be duplicated. The orange tank attached to the shuttle is the last mission-ready one in existence.

"I think what we've done is present something that is going to be a truly life-changing and transformative experience for education," said Kenneth Phillips, Curator for Aerospace Sciences at the California Science Center.

Visitors will also be able to see inside the space craft that carried astronauts to space 25 times, including Mae Jemison, the first Black woman to go to space and now-Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

When the exhibit opens to the public in November, visitors will be able to ride up an elevator alongside the space shuttle and view it from the top.

"That's the view that nobody but the crew saw. That was a very special vantage point. Nobody got to do that," said Phillips.

What's next:

The California Science Center expects the exhibit to be popular. Tickets will go on sale well before the opening.