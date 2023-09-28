'Unusual weather' forecast for Southern California: What to expect

Some big weather changes are in store as the fall season gets underway in Southern California.

According to the National Weather Service, "unusual weather" is on its way to the region this weekend.

High temperatures will remain 10-20 degrees below normal, in the 60s, forecasters said, and chances are increasing for rain Saturday afternoon and evening. Winds will also be gustier than usual, especially along the coast.

"Big changes coming this weekend, with rain chances on the rise and temperatures falling fast," the NWS tweeted.

In its latest forecast, the NWS predicted 50-70% chance of rain Saturday, though totals were relatively low at 0.01-0.25 inches. Winds with gusts up to 35 mph are predicted to be the strongest along the coasts and in deserts.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

It's a drastic change from just a few days ago when some parts of the region were under an elevated fire weather risk.

Last month was not only the hottest August scientists ever recorded by far with modern equipment, it was also the second-hottest month measured, behind only July 2023 , WMO and the European climate service Copernicus said.

August was about 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than pre-industrial averages. That is the threshold that the world is trying not to pass, though scientists are more concerned about rises in temperatures over decades, not merely a blip over a month’s time.

The world’s oceans — more than 70% of the Earth’s surface — were the hottest ever recorded, nearly 69.8 F, and have set high temperature marks for three consecutive months, the WMO and Copernicus said.

So far, 2023 is the second-hottest year on record, behind 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.