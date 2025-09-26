Southern California storms: Rain, cooler weather stays in forecast

The Brief A weak low-pressure system will bring isolated showers, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures to Southern California through Saturday. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible in some areas, particularly in the mountains and interior valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Light rain and cooler weather will continue into early next week before conditions become warm and dry by the end of the week.



Southern California is experiencing a complex weather pattern due to a low-pressure system currently centered over the Barstow area.

What we know:

The same tropical moisture that recently caused a significant number of lightning strikes is contributing to the potential for scattered storms across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

While any area could be affected, the highest chances for rain are over the mountains and interior valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with the possibility of an isolated cell producing brief, heavy rain and winds with gusts of up to 60 mph.

There is a low but present risk of flash flooding and debris flows over vulnerable burn scars, forecasters said.

Along the coast, the low-pressure system is expected to deepen the marine layer, bringing more drizzle and potentially wet roads, according to the NWS.

Due to the cooler air mass and increased cloud cover, temperatures will remain 6 to 12 degrees below normal through the weekend.

What's next:

A cold low-pressure system from Alaska is expected to move through the West Coast early next week, bringing a cold front that will weaken as it reaches Southern California.

There is a 10–40% chance of light rain, with higher chances for the central coast, according to the NWS.

Gusty winds are also possible in the middle of next week.

Temperatures will remain below normal through the middle of the week but are expected to warm up and become drier toward the end of next week as high pressure builds over the area.