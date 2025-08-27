14 arrested in $10M Home Depot theft ring

Officials said 14 people were arrested in a major retail theft bust in Southern California.

The 14 suspects are accused of running the largest organized retail theft operation targeting Home Depot stores in the company's history.

Prosecutors said the suspects are linked to 600 thefts at 70 different Home Depot stores across Southern California, with losses exceeding $10 million.

Details about the alleged ringleader

Prosecutors also say the alleged ringleader at the center of the Home Depot operation is David Ahl, who allegedly ran a storefront called Aria Wholesale in Tarzana.

Ahl faces 48 felony counts, which include conspiracy, money laundering and organized retail theft, and potentially more than 30 years in prison if convicted.