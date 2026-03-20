Dangerous heat: Simple ways to keep your dog safe

The Brief Veterinarians are issuing urgent warnings for pet owners as Southern California’s historic heat wave creates high risks for heat-related illnesses in animals. Experts emphasize that dogs often overexert themselves in high temperatures because they "live in the moment" and may not recognize the physical danger of heat. Key prevention strategies include limiting walks to cooler hours, checking pavement temperatures, and monitoring for symptoms like excessive panting or drooling.



Extreme heat across Southern California is raising concerns for pet safety, with veterinarians warning that dogs are especially vulnerable to heat-related illness.

What they're saying:

Dr. Jennifer Sperry, veterinarian and medical director for Independence Pet Group, says pet owners should watch closely for early warning signs.

"Early signs to look for are if they’re panting a lot, drooling, or starting to slow down. Those are signs they may not be comfortable, and that’s when you want to take action."

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She adds that pets can easily overexert themselves in the heat.

"Pets, they really live in the moment and don’t always think about risks that are ahead of them. They can get really enthusiastic about being outside, but it’s common for them to overdo it."

How to keep pets safe

Dr. Sperry says prevention is key during extreme heat.

Pet owners should limit outdoor activity to cooler parts of the day, bring water, and look for shaded areas.

She also recommends checking pavement temperatures before walks and using simple cooling tools like wet bandanas.

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Experts warn that conditions can quickly become dangerous if symptoms worsen, with severe signs including vomiting, collapse, or seizures requiring immediate veterinary care.