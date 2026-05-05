Valentina Orellana-Peralta: Closing arguments underway over teen girl shot by LAPD at Burlington

The Brief Closing arguments are underway in the trial over the 2021 shooting of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta, who was killed by a stray bullet fired by a Los Angeles police officer inside a North Hollywood Burlington store. The shooting happened on Dec. 23, 2021, as officers responded to a man attacking people with a bike lock, when Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. fired his rifle, killing both the suspect, Daniel Lopez, 24, and Orellana-Peralta. More than four years later, Los Angeles police are being sued for wrongful death, with the family’s attorney saying the case also involves emotional distress and PTSD after the girl died in her mother’s arms.



Closing arguments are underway in the trial over the deadly 2021 shooting of Valentina Orellana-Peralta. Orellana-Peralta was hiding in a North Hollywood Burlington store fitting room during a violent incident when the 14-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet from a Los Angeles police officer.

On Dec. 23, 2021, Orellana-Peralta was in the second-floor dressing room of the Burlington store on Victory Boulevard, trying on Christmas dresses with her mother, when Los Angeles police responded to a call of a man accused of attacking multiple people with a bike lock. As the encounter between the man armed with a bike lock, later identified as Daniel Lopez, 24, and police intensified, one of the officers — identified as William Dorsey Jones Jr. — fired his rifle. That was when the stray bullet hit and killed the 14-year-old girl. Lopez also died in the incident.

More than four years after the girl's death, LAPD is being sued for wrongful death.

"It's a wrongful death case, but it's also a negligent infliction of emotional distress and PTSD case," said Nick Rowley, the attorney representing Valentina's grieving family. "Valentina's mother was holding her when she was shot with the AR-15. She had her daughter die in her arms in the most unimaginable way."

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The closing arguments in the wrongful death trial also comes two years after the Justice Department decided to not file criminal charges against the LAPD officer whose bullet ultimately killed Orellana-Peralta.

FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez reports the closing arguments could wrap as early as Tuesday, May 5.