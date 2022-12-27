South LA pedestrian hit and killed by 2 vehicles: LAPD

A man was killed after he was hit by two hit-and-run drivers in South Los Angeles, officials said.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the victim was walking outside a crosswalk around 10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 50th and Alameda streets in South LA’s Central-Alameda neighborhood when he was struck by the first vehicle. While the pedestrian was on the pavement, he was struck by a second vehicle.

Authorities said neither driver stopped to help. At this stage of the investigation, descriptions of the suspects’ vehicles are not available.

The name of the victim has not been released. However, LAPD investigators believe he may have been an unsheltered resident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

