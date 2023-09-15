4 suspects break into South LA home, tie up man inside

article

An apparent home-invasion robbery ends with a suspect being shot by police and three others in handcuffs in the South Los Angeles area.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near 32nd Street and Central Avenue around 1:45 p.m. The City News Service reports the alleged robbery actually took place around noon when four people broke into an apartment and tied up a man inside.

The man was able to untie himself, get out of the apartment and then call 911 telling the suspects are still at his home. Two suspects were arrested immediately and a third suspect, allegedly carrying a hammer, jumped out of the building toward the officers' direction. One of the officers at the scene ended up shooting Suspect No. 3, CNS reports.

The suspect who got shot was taken to the hospital. The fourth suspect was eventually arrested, CNS reports.

The man who got tied up was not hurt in the wild sequence of events.