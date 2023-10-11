1 killed in shooting near South LA gas station

One person was killed in a morning shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday, officials said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an ARCO gas station located near the intersection of West Manchester and South Van Ness avenues around 7:40 a.m.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a body in an ally.

A suspect was taken into custody at the gas station.

The name of the suspect has not been released by authorities and no further information was immediately available.

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.