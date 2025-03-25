South LA family business in danger of closing after 3rd burglary in 2 years

The Brief A family business has been burglarized for the third time in two years. The latest incident has the business owner in a bind. The damage to the business is estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.



A business owner says he can't take it anymore after his family's business was broken into yet again for the third time in two years.

What we know:

A South Los Angeles family is facing a major setback for a small business that's already reeling. They specialize in international wire transfers and they say, because of the recent ICE raids and layoffs, business has been down about 40% since January.

Hugo Gomez says his heart sank when he got the call from the Los Angeles Police Department about the burglary around 3 a.m. Neighbors heard the commotion and thought it was a car crash, but it was actually two burglars ramming a van into GO PLAZ-Check Cashing.

It’s been a challenge to recover because the damage to the business is estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars. And after previous thefts, Gomez says no one will insure them.

"This is probably the third time within the past two years. That's the time that we called our insurance and made a claim. They paid just damages, which was like $2,000 in damages they paid, and right after that, they cancel or postpone," Gomez explained.

The family has owned the business for 17 years and said they no longer keep cash here after hours and they've upgraded alarms and security systems. Still, the criminals keep coming.

"We do everything we can. "Unfortunately, you cover one hole, and they open another one," Gomez said.

'They don't only affect us, it will affect the whole community around us'

What they're saying:

Following the latest incident, the Gomez family fears this could be the final nail in their father's dream.

He worked at a nearby store for 20 years, saving his pennies so he could serve the immigrant community in South LA, cashing checks and wiring money to families in China, Latin America and beyond. Now, they're hoping a GoFundMe will raise enough to keep their dad's store open because they say this time, his grit and determination won't be enough.

"We're out here trying to help the community. A lot of people in the neighborhoods rely on us for cash or checks or send their money to their loved ones. They put us out of business. They don't only affect us, it will affect the whole community around us," Gomez said.

What you can do:

They estimate the damage is more than $40,000, which is why the children of the owner are trying to raise that amount on GoFundMe.

"My dad is one of the hardest working people I know. He’s been working since he was just 7 years old. Through grit and determination, he saved every penny to start our family business — not just to support us, but to take care of everyone around him. He’s the kind of man who helps others without ever asking for anything in return," the GoFundMe page read.

As for the van, it was left behind, but we're told that the ignition was broken and they believe it may have been stolen. However, the LAPD has yet to confirm that.

Those with information about the burglary are asked to contact the LAPD Newton Division at 323-846-6547.