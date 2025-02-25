Woman shot and killed in South LA

The Brief A woman was shot and killed in South LA on the evening of Feb. 24, 2025. The suspect fled the scene by the time deputies arrived. A man was also shot in the foot.



Los Angeles County homicide detectives were investigating after a woman was gunned down in South LA late Monday night.

The shooting occurred in South LA's Westmont neighborhood.

What we know:

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 1200 block of W. 87th Street, near the intersection of Vermont and Manchester avenues, around 9:30 p.m.

Arriving deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital by LA City Fire where she was declared dead.

Officials said a man was shot in the foot and was receiving treatment.

Investigators said the suspect was last seen behind the shooting location and either walked or ran away from the scene.

Those with information are asked to contact the LA County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

What we don't know:

The names of the shooting victims have not been released and a description of the suspect was not available.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.