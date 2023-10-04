Seven injured, including 3 children, in multi-vehicle crash in South LA

Seven individuals, including three children, sustained injuries on Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision in the South Los Angeles area. At least three individuals were transported to hospitals in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. in the 200 block of West 81st Street, as reported by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Among the injured, three individuals, a 40-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman, and a 28-year-old man, were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Seven people were injured in a three vehicle crash Wednesday in South LA. (SkyFOX) (FOX 11)

Additionally, four other individuals were hospitalized in fair condition. According to LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange, this group included a 5-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, and a 5-month-old girl.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

CNS contributed to this report.