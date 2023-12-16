South LA commercial building catches fire

More than 80 firefighters tackled a major emergency blaze at a commercial building in South Los Angeles Saturday afternoon, preventing the fire from spreading to surrounding structures.

The fire was reported at 12:48 p.m. at 911 E. 59th St., a few blocks east of the Harbor (110) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart. It was out at 1:46 p.m.

"There are still numerous smoldering piles and smoke will be visible throughout the overhaul operation," Stewart said. "LAFD heavy equipment, including the RS3 Robotic Firefighting Vehicle, are responding to move debris and allow firefighters to ensure all hot spots are out and no smoldering remains."

Motorists were asked to avoid the area of East 59th Street between Central Avenue and Avalon Boulevard for several hours.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.