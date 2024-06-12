South LA church whose van was stolen asks public for help to continue food distribution

A small church in South Los Angeles' Central Alameda neighborhood is asking the public for continued support after its rental van used to make those deliveries was stolen back in March.

Church leaders at Zion Temple Community Church have been running the "Fresh Food Friday" program for residents in the area of Vernon and Hooper avenues for the past three years. The van the church uses for Fresh Food Fridays is also used to bring congregates to Sunday service.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: South LA church continues food distribution after church van is stolen

After the van was stolen, the church began using a rental until the original vehicle was located. However, it was severely damaged and leaders said the insurance company totaled out the van due to its "dire condition."

"Unfortunately the payout was not enough to purchase a new van and the church has been expensing weekly costs to pay for the rental in an effort not to discontinue Fresh Food Friday," Executive Pastor Shannon Munford said.

The church is asking for public assistance to donate a vehicle or make a tax deductible contribution for a new van purchase through Cash App designating the payment to $ZTCCLA, for Zion Temple Community Church L.A.