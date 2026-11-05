Karen Bass concedes as Nithya Raman wins Los Angeles mayoral race

The Brief Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass conceded defeat on Thursday to City Councilmember Nithya Raman, concluding her re-election bid. Official returns show Raman ahead with 429,450 votes (52.1%) to Bass’s 394,796 votes (47.9%), with 76% of ballots tallied. The transition timeline and specific appointment details have not yet been announced.



Nithya Raman is set to become the 44th mayor of Los Angeles after building an insurmountable lead in updated election returns, prompting opponent Karen Bass to officially concede the contest on Thursday.

By the numbers:

According to updated counts released by the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office, Raman holds an outright lead with 429,450 votes, representing 52.1% of the total. Bass trails with 394,796 votes, or 47.9%. Election officials reported that 76% of the overall vote has been tabulated so far.

What they're saying:

In her concession statement, Bass expressed gratitude to her supporters and highlighted the work of her administration.

"Four years ago, you elected me as the first Black woman mayor in the history of Los Angeles. You gave me the honor of serving the city that raised me, and every single day since, I have carried that responsibility with me.



"I want to start by saying thank you. To my supporters, volunteers, brothers and sisters in labor, community and faith leaders, business leaders and elected officials, and the young people who brought so much energy to this effort: thank you. To my family, who stood beside me through every challenge and every long night: I could not do this without you.



"Over the past four years, we have taken on some of the most difficult challenges facing any major American city. Coming out of the pandemic, when encampments lined our streets and businesses were trying to reopen — we got Angelenos off the streets, made our neighborhoods safer, built more affordable housing, and created new opportunities for working families. We stood together through devastating wildfires and protected our immigrant communities when Donald Trump sent federal troops into our streets to spread fear and intimidation. That progress belongs to all of us.



"While this is not the outcome we hoped for, the people of Los Angeles have spoken. I have called Councilmember Nithya Raman to congratulate her on her victory, and I have committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition. Moving this city forward is what Los Angeles needs from all of us.



"I love Los Angeles. I believe in Los Angeles. And I will continue to ensure the promise of a better life belongs to all of us. Thank you."

Key priorities & City Hall agenda

Big picture view:

Raman's mayoral platform pairs major structural overhauls in city governance with ambitious targets for housing, safety, and public infrastructure.

To address homelessness, her plan aims to cut homeless encampments by 50% before the 2028 Olympic Games, with a broader goal of building the capacity to eliminate long-term encampments entirely by the end of her first term.

Meeting these targets hinges on tripling housing construction through a strict permit approval "shot clock"—60 days for zoning-compliant projects and 120 days for discretionary ones—alongside updates allowing multi-family housing near transit hubs.

Beyond housing, her platform pairs public safety reform—including 911-integrated unarmed crisis response, weekly "SafetyStat" oversight, and reinforced sanctuary city protections—with key investments in small businesses, public transit, street vendor infrastructure, and green spaces.

Candidate background & career

The backstory:

Before running for public office, Raman spent years working at the intersection of urban planning and community advocacy.

Born in India, she moved to the United States as a child and went on to earn degrees from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

After moving to Los Angeles, she worked for the City Administrative Officer and co-founded the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition to support unsheltered residents. She also served as the Executive Director of Time's Up Entertainment.

Raman entered elected office in 2020 by winning representation for District 4 on the Los Angeles City Council, becoming the first challenger to defeat an incumbent councilmember in 17 years.

She secured re-election in the March 2024 primary.

Her platform focuses on accelerating housing production, protecting tenants, modernizing municipal infrastructure, and implementing community safety initiatives.