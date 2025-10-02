Arrest made after body found in car at South LA tow yard

An arrest has been made in connection with a body found inside a car at a South LA tow yard.

What we know:

A woman was arrested after a body was found in a burned vehicle at a tow yard in South LA.

On September 9, detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit, were conducting a follow-up at a tow yard located on the 1900 block of West Gage Avenue in South Los Angeles, related to a missing person investigation.

During their investigation, detectives discovered a deceased person in the trunk of a vehicle.

Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division, Homicide Special Section detectives assumed responsibility for the investigation.

On September 16, search warrants were served at multiple locations. On that same date, 52-year-old Sandra Romo Diaz was arrested in connection with Rivas Hernandez' murder.

Diaz was booked into a Los Angeles Police Department jail facility. On September 18, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed one count of murder against Diaz.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to say the body found in the vehicle is not that of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.