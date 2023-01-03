South Gate woman speaks out after road rage beating outside Waba Grill

The video is brutal. Vivian Gutierrez can be seen bloodied and in a state of shock. She had just been beaten by two Latina women outside a Waba Grill in South Gate. It happened on Dec. 29, 2022 around 3:30 p.m.

"I was really shocked because I did see a lot of blood coming out of everywhere, I didn’t know where it was coming from," said Gutierrez.

The violent attack was captured on security video, the apparent result of road rage. Gutierrez said she was driving on the 4100 block of Tweedy Boulevard in South Gate when she had an incident with another driver.

"I didn’t let this lady cut me off, I was able to swerve around her," she said.

But unbeknownst to Gutierrez, the enraged driver followed her, and when Gutierrez got out of her car at the restaurant, she was confronted. In no time, insults turned into punches. The driver and passenger both attacked Gutierrez. They left in a vehicle that appeared to be a dark blue Toyota Sienna with sun damage on the hood. The victim’s mother and sister have asked for the public’s help in identifying the attackers.

Stephany Gutierrez says, "To see my little sister be violently beaten, it makes me frustrated and that’s why I’m doing anything I can to spread awareness."