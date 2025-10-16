Possible street race in South Gate ends in multi-car crash

The Brief A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a fiery multi-vehicle crash in South Gate. Investigators believe the crash may have been linked to street racing. No injuries were reported.



Authorities were investigating a fiery six-car crash in South Gate they believe may have been linked to street racing.

What we know:

Officials with the South Gate Police Department said the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15 along Tweedy Boulevard.

The early stages of the investigation reveal two cars may have been racing when they collided and then crashed into parked cars. However, investigators said there are no witnesses that can confirm the street racing.

One of the parked cars caught fire and a business was damaged after another parked car was thrown into the building.

South Gate PD said a driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and no other arrests have been made.

Despite the extensive damage at the scene, no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the name of the driver arrested for allegedly driving under the influence has not been released.