Suspects charged in deadly South Gate crash that followed a robbery crime spree

Three Southern California residents were charged in an armed robbery spree that ended in a fatal car accident that killed a 34-year-old man.

Kaelenn Maea, 26, Salagi Iakopo, 30, and Matthew Salanoa, 23 were all charged Wednesday, Nov. 1 with the armed robbery of a liquor store, gas station and convenience store.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

According to court documents, the defendants committed three armed robberies from September 22 to September 29 in Downey, Compton, and South El Monte. In each of the robberies, one of the robbers allegedly used a short-style rifle to control the cashier and customers while another robber took full cash registers or drawers before all the robbers fled in an SUV, officials said.

In the trio's final robbery on Oct. 9 in the South Gate area, they fled in a stolen Range Rover. They hit another car while attempting to escape authorities, killing driver Jose "Joey" Ochoa Jr.

If convicted, each defendant could face up to life in federal prison.