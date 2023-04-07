South Carolina police say six shot on beach near vacation rentals

article

Six people were shot on the beach in South Carolina on Friday around a group of teenagers gathering, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. on the beach behind the Sea Cabins vacation rental community in the Isle of Palms, authorities said. Officials said that a large group was gathered on the beach under the pier for senior skip day.

"There were a couple of altercations and during one of those altercations, there were several shots that were fired," Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett told reporters.

At least five of the victims are believed to be in their teens and the sixth is an adult, he said. They were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) with non-life threatening injuries. Several people have been detained on weapons charges and were being questioned, officials said.

Several law enforcement agencies also responded to the scene and were assisting local authorities, including the FBI.

Several firearms were recovered, Cornett said, but could not say if they were used in Friday's shooting. The beach has been cleared as authorities continue their investigation.

