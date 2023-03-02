Sound engineer: Travis Scott attacked me

A sound engineer who was working Travis Scott’s performance at a Manhattan nightclub says the rapper punched him in the head after he asked Scott to lower the volume.

The engineer, whom we’ll identify as Mark, spoke exclusively to FOX 5 New York from his hospital bed in Jersey City. He said he’s unable to turn his head and has tingling in his arms following the alleged attack.

"I was trying to tell him to lower it so it sounded good for the performance," Mark told FOX 5. "But he just stuck his middle finger in my face, so I lowered the monitor a little bit so I could talk to him, and that’s when he ran around the speaker and attacked me."

The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Monday at Club Nebula, a nightclub near Bryant Park. Witnesses said Scott wasn’t on the bill, but showed up to perform with another rapper.

Before he allegedly attacked the sound engineer, Scott had reportedly shoved a DJ and was taking phones from people who took pictures of him, witnesses said.

Mark said the volume was so loud, "it was distorting the sound system."

"People who are trying to help you sound the best you could, there were fans there trying to take pictures. You were throwing their phones," Mark said. "These are people who respect you. Maybe you should calm down."

Travis Scott performs onstage during Don Toliver's concert at Irving Plaza on February 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Multiple reports say Scott caused about $12,000 worth of damage to an audio and video screen before leaving the club, but Ritchie Romero, managing partner of Club Nebula, said the incident "is blown completely out of proportion."

"It was a great night," Romero said in a statement.

Dorian Harrington, a talent booker who was reportedly on stage with Scott during his surprise set, called the encounter "a total misunderstanding."

"What I saw on stage doesn’t reflect what I read in the news," Harrington said. "The music and the night turned out great and everyone left peacefully."

Law enforcement sources told FOX 5 investigators are in touch with Scott’s lawyer to arrange a time when Scott can return to New York.

"While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight," Scott’s lawyer, Mitchell Schuster, said in a statement. "We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing."

The allegations come more than a year after 10 people died and 300 others were injured in a crowd surge while Scott performed at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Scott is scheduled to perform Friday, March 3, at a music festival in California.