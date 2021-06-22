Soon, there will be only one Kmart left in California.

The Kmart in South Lake Tahoe will close, as will the one in Watsonville.

This means Grass Valley will soon be the only community in California with a Kmart.

Grass Valley is a city in Nevada County, 60 miles from Sacramento.

Up until recently, Kmart had six locations in the Golden State.

Kmart began life in the late 1800s as a five-and-dime store in Tennessee. Its first Kmart-branded store opened in 1962 in San Fernando.

At one time, it merged with the struggling Sears, and there were more than 3,500 stores in the United States.

But financial problems kept burdening Kmart, which only has a few dozen stores still currently in operation.

This once-mighty box chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2002.