Harun Coffee returns to Leimert Park with renewed community vision

Harun Coffee has reopened in Leimert Park after closing in 2024 due to post-pandemic challenges.

The beloved Black-owned business has returned with a revamped concept, serving as a community coffee hub by day and a cultural space by night.

What we know:

The café has been reintroduced with a renewed vision. By day, it operates as a coffee shop. By night, it transforms into a lounge-style space described internally as a speakeasy and intentional listening room.

Founder Chase Johnson said the reopening represents a refreshed chapter for the business.

"We wanted to provide a second version of Haroon that was revitalized, renewed, a new energy," Johnson said.

He added, "We call internally to speak easy, but it's an intentional listening room. Here in Harun call."

A new vision for the space

Harun is designed to be more than just a place to grab coffee. The lounge invites the public and creatives to reflect on the history of the neighborhood.

"This is a movement of a collective of folks who really care about this space," one supporter said.

The goal, organizers say, is to create a welcoming environment for conversation and culture.

"Creating an anchor for the community where folks can slow down and find a great conversation or listen to a great record," a community partner said.

To reopen the café, Johnson worked with Sharon Hall of Community Lift, a firm that invests in small businesses in Los Angeles neighborhoods like Leimert Park.

"We design and build and invest in the assets, the businesses, the cultural institutions," Hall said.

Why you should care:

Johnson and Hall say the reopening is about more than one business. They hope it encourages other entrepreneurs to invest in their communities and share their stories.

"Hopefully we can continue to be an inspiration for more businesses to take that next step and go get yourself a brick and mortar space, invest in your craft, invest your story," Hall said.

With its return, Harun Coffee aims to once again serve as both a gathering place and a cultural hub in Leimert Park.